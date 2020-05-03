Tony Anderson Finishes 51st Marathon4Kids Run

Friends and family are gathered to watch Tony Anderson run across the finish line.

When he does, he will have completed his 51st and final marathon of his Marathon4Kids fundraiser.

“Just the journey that got me here,” said Tony.

Marathon4Kids started in 2009 with Tony Anderson’s hopes to tan a marathon in every state and raise money for a good cause, Big Brothers Big Sisters Northwest Michigan.

Executive Director, Cecilia Chesney said, “He came up with a way that he could earn the money by running a marathon and having people support him.”

Tony says, “We give kids hope. When adults listen, care, and believe, that’s how you give kids hope.”

Since then with each mile that Tony runs, a dollar has been given to Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Over the last ten years Tony has raised half a million dollars, and Big Brothers Big Sisters says his contributions inspired them.

“We got a group together and said we’re going to match those dollars. We’re half way there,” said Chesney.

Sunday’s marathon helped to boost that total.

Chesney says, “All told raised is about $750,000 and our goal is a million.”

Tony says that the marathon isn’t about the 26 miles he’s running but about all the children he’s running it for.

“It’s not about me. It’s about the community and the kids we serve,” said Tony. “Changing the cycle of poverty. That’s what it’s all about.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters wants to make sure that they give him the credit he’s due.

“We need to honor him and give him the kind of recognition he deserves,” said Chesney.

After crossing the finish line for the last time Tony says that he’s looking forward to slowing down.