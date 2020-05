Michigan Fuel Wood Permit Fees Waived

Michigan residents can now collect firewood for free from public forests.

The usual $20 fee for the permit is being waived while many public offices are closed.

Households can collect up to five cords of wood, but it cannot be sold or traded and must they have a copy of the permit in their possession.

Trees must be dead and within 200 feet of the road.

For the link to the permit and the map of designated forests, go to michigan.gov/fuelwood.