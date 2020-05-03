Long Time Member of Coast Guard Promoted to Senior Chief Petty Paw-fficer

After years of loyal service, a special member of the coast guard in Sault Ste. Marie has gotten a promotion.

Morale Dog Onyx has advanced to Senior Chief Petty Paw-fficer Officer.

The 13-year-old has been working at Station St. Ignace since 2008.

Not only does Onyx support her crew through highs and lows, but she is also the star of the children’s books “The Adventures of Onyx” and makes visits to schools to teach water safety.

On Friday, the Command Master Chief of the Atlantic Area read her the official advancement certificate and a star was pinned to her collar.

Congratulations Onyx!

To learn more about her story, go to www.adventuresofonyx.com.