Cadillac Salvation Army Working to Meet Community’s Needs During COVID-19 Outbreak

The Salvation Army in Cadillac is ramping up efforts to help the community during the pandemic.

They say one-in-six people in poverty have been severely impacted by the outbreak.

To help those impact, the organization is hosting a food pantry Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and offering rent/utility payment assistance applications.

The nonprofit is projecting a large increase in emergency assistance for low-wage workers who may have been temporarily laid off.

For more information on the Salvation Army’s programs, go to www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/covid19/.