Traverse City Family Throws Ceremony for U of M Graduate

The Coronavirus has cancelled graduations across the country.

But one Traverse City family wasn’t going to let their University of Michigan graduate go unnoticed.

This morning Lisa Brown’s parents had a surprise.

Lisa’s very own drive-by graduation ceremony.

“I woke up this morning to the fight song blasting through my windows,” said Lisa.

Her mother, Andrea Brown said, “We painted signs, we decorated. We are so proud of our daughter.”

Lisa was shocked, “I had no idea.”

Friends and family drove by to show their support for Lisa.

Horns blared and so did the University of Michigan fight song.

Lisa said, “It’s been really tough. Luckily my friends and I have found ways to still communicate even though we’re spread across the country now.”

She was set to walk across the stage this spring and accept her degree in choral education, but plans changed.

“It was just such a wonderful four years for her and to see them not reach some pivotal point is sad so we had to celebrate her,” said Andrea Brown.

Lisa says her family continues to be her biggest cheerleader.

“They’re the best. It’s a little embarrassing but I love them a lot. They’re awesome,” said Lisa.

Her parents are just happy to acknowledge all of her accomplishments.

Andrea Brown says, “Anything that we could do to support her is important for us. She is such a hard working kid.”

Lisa says her next step is to start taking online classes at the University of Michigan to get her graduate degree in elementary education.