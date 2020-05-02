Munson Healthcare to Resume Select Services

Munson Healthcare says people will soon be able to schedule some surgeries and procedures.

All non-essential surgeries had to be canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Some of those restrictions have now been lifted.

Munson says they will be able to start certain services back up in the next couple of weeks.

Right now, this includes some surgeries, limited in-person cardiology visits and outpatient cardiac care.

On Monday, Munson plans to expand more cardiac services, MRIs and partial lab work.

They say they will be also be reaching out to reschedule patients who had procedures postponed.

For more information, click here.