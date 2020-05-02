Michigan Meat Producers Taking Steps to Prevent Shortages

Across the country, multiple meat processing facilities have been hit hard by the coronavirus.

Michigan agriculture leaders say they are working to make sure stores have ample supplies of pork and beef.

The Director of the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says businesses in the state are installing new safety measures to protect workers.

Officials state between Michigan producers and the supply in cold storage, there will not be any shortages under normal circumstances.

They say shortages could only happen if people panic buy.

The department is asking people to only buy the food they need to make sure others can as well.