MI National Guard to Help Test State Prisoners for Coronavirus

The Michigan National Guard is stepping in to help test state prisoners for COVID-19.

On Monday, they plan to test everyone at the Baraga Correctional Facility.

Then, they’re going to other facilities across the U.P. including ones in Marquette and Chippewa County.

MDOC’s director says their assistance will help keep staff, prisoners and the public safe.

Right now, there are more than 1,800 cases in Michigan prisons.

If the Michigan Department of Corrections was compared to counties in Michigan, it would be the fifth hardest hit in the state with more than 1,800 cases and 42 deaths.