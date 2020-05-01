Wonderland Humane Society’s Can Drive Helps Finance Spay/Neuter Program

A Wexford County nonprofit is asking for the community’s help.

The Wonderland Humane Society provides vouchers for people in need of financial help when getting their cat or dog spayed or neutered.

They are holding a returnable can and bottle drive to raise money for those vouchers.

Treasurer Sunny Crips tells us they plan to pick cans and bottles up from your home and store them until they’re able to return them.

“For 50 years we’ve been helping people in the Wexford County area with caring and rescuing animals. It’s a community based project. 100% of everything that comes in goes out for that. We have no building, we have no real expenses, but we need help,” she says.

The humane society is also asking for donations of gently used shoes.