WATCH: Q&A With Rep. Jack O’Malley

The future of the coronavirus response in Michigan could end with lawmakers in a court battle with the governor.

The Legislature did not extend the state’s COVID-19 emergency declaration.

They also voted to authorize a lawsuit challenging the governor’s authority and actions to combat the pandemic.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer responded by going around lawmakers, declaring states of emergency and disaster under her executive authority.

She extended the state of emergency until May 28.

This does not affect the stay-at-home order. As of right now, that still lasts through May 15.

After Thursday’s eventful day in Lansing, 9&10 News spoke with state Representative Jack O’Malley Friday morning.

O’Malley says the debate between the Legislature and Governor Whitmer over the state’s emergency declaration will likely be settled in court.

Representative O’Malley went on to say the relationship between the governor and the Legislature is in a difficult place right now.

That followed the release of emails by the governor’s office between her staff and the senate majority leader.

“And, so what we’ve been trying to do is say, ‘Madam governor, listen to us, talk to us. We need to be part of this.’ You know, the House of Representatives, the people’s House, and she has shut us down, so we have tried to reach out to her and she has given us the hand,” said Rep. O’Malley.

O’Malley is also on the committee that will look into the state’s coronavirus response.

He says they will likely meet again next week.