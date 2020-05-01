Traverse City Board of Commsioners to Vote On Boardman Lake Loop Trail Contract

The Traverse City Board of Commissioners will decide whether to accept a contract for the new leg of the Boardman Lake Loop Trail.

They plan to vote on Monday.

The new trail will extend from 14th street to the NMC University Center.

This is the first of three additions to complete the 5 mile loop around the lake.

Commissioners hope this first step will be finished by the end of this summer.

They say they’re happy this community driven project has a chance to finally get started.

“This has been a community driven project and a top priority for the last at least 5, almost 10 years and now more than ever we are seeing the importance of trails,” said Executive Director Julie Clark.

Commissioners aren’t sure when the other two projects will start, but hope to have the entire loop completed by next year.