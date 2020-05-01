Stay-At-Home Order & State of Emergency Explained Further

Without approval from lawmakers, the governor extended Michigan’s state of emergency through next Thursday.

Low risk industries like construction, real estate and work traditionally done outside can resume.

Construction companies will need to follow PPE standards and CDC guidelines while at their job sites.

The governor announced FEMA approved money for temporary shelter to homeless Michiganders impacted by the coronavirus.

When it comes to re-engaging the economy and keeping people safe the governor says she will not bow to pressure.

“Today’s action marks another step forward in the re-engagement process. These actions will continue to come in waves as we assess the data and consult with experts. We’ll not be making decisions based on an arbitrary timeline or political or legal pressure. I’m not here to play games. My number one priority as we work to reengage sectors of our economy is Michigan’s health and safety,” said Whitmer.

You still have to wear a mask right now in public buildings if you can medically tolerate it and you still have to stay at least six-feet away from others.

Stay-at-home orders, state of emergency, disaster declarations.

There have been a lot of words being thrown around recently about the state’s coronavirus response.

It’s confusing and the response is changing all the time.

So let’s break it down.

The state of emergency is not the stay-at-home order, but they are connected.

Under a state of emergency, the governor has special authority to make sweeping statewide orders such as the stay-at-home order.

On Thursday, the legislature decided not to extend the state of emergency, effectively taking away the governor’s authority to make these orders.

There is a 1945 law the governor says allows her extend the state of emergency herself without lawmakers.

She used that law to extend the state of emergency until May 28th.

It does not extend the stay-at-home order.

That still goes through May 15th.

It does mean theaters, bars, and restaurant dining rooms must remain closed through May 28th.

Governor Whitmer says she may decide to move that date up.

The governor says construction, real estate activities, and most outdoor work can continue May 7.