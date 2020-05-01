States Begin Re-Opening after Federal Guidelines Expired

With federal social distancing guidelines no longer in place, more than half of the U.S. is now planning to re-open.

By Friday, at least 35 states will have loosened their lockdowns, some allowing movie theaters and restaurants to open with capacity restrictions.

While the re-opening process will likely help the struggling U.S. economy start to rebound from the pandemic, some lke Dr. Anthony Fauci say re-opening too soon may lead to more infections.

“Discretion is given to the governors, they know their states. The mayors know their cities, so you want to give them a little wiggle room. But my recommendation is, you know, don’t wiggle too much,” Fauci said.

While many states are moving to re-open, others are continuing to crack down on safety guidelines.

California’s governor has ordered beaches in Orange County to temporarily close.

And New York’s governor is implementing a daily cleaning schedule for New York City subways.