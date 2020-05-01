One-Handed Basketball Player’s Inspiring Journey to St. Ignace Girl’s Varsity Team

There’s a number of things you can’t control in life. Like what family you’re born into, what sports you’re good at or if your basketball season comes to an end because of a global pandemic… But there is one thing you can control at the end of the day and that is your attitude!

Ella Adams is a Sophomore Varsity Basketball player at St. Ignace High School. She along with many other athletes were devastated to hear their season was cut short. Ella has been ruling the court since 2nd grade and has had to work extremely hard to get to where she is today. She was born without a left hand but still manages to play point guard on the team.

“When I was in my mom’s stomach there was a band wrapped around my arm which stopped my hand from growing,” explains Ella.

She realized at a young age that all she need was ambition and a good attitude on the court. “People think you need both hands to shoot the ball and you need both hands to dribble, catch it and pass it— but you don’t need any of it,” explains Ella.

It didn’t always come easy… Ella had to put in the work to find confidence and be comfortable in her own skin. “I wasn’t as confident with my hand and stuff but after playing basketball I had to wear short sleeve shirts obviously,” says Ella.

Playing at such a competitive level has given her the chance to find herself and who she is not only as an athlete but as a young woman— handing herself with grace and grit. Ella says, “People ask me what it’s like not having a hand or “do you wish you had two hands?” If I had 2 hands I think I would literally be lost.”

It also doesn’t hurt that Ella is on a team that encourages each other and pushes each other to be the best athletes and students they can be on and off the court. “It makes me feel like I’m exactly like everyone else and I’m just as good as everyone,” says Ella.

