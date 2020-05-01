MTM On The Road: Lewis Adventure Farm, Zoo Takes the Zoo to Zoom

Lewis Adventure Farm and Zoo in New Era is taking the zoo to Zoom.

To add some fun to your next zoom call, whether it’s for work or even a virtual birthday party, who better to add to the mix than Jeffrey the Camel?

Lewis Farms’ very famous resident, Jeffrey the Camel, is quite the social butterfly and has been using zoom to connect with everyone who aren’t able to visit him now at the farm.

Even some of Jeffrey’s friends are getting in on the fun including the kangaroos and even their newest member, a baby donkey.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are showing us how to take the zoo the Zoom, along with some of Stephanie’s nephews and nieces.