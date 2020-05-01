Michigan Approved for Nearly $390 Million in Federal Education Funding

The state of Michigan is getting almost $390 million in emergency relief funding for schools.

It’s coming from the $13 billion federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief.

It was created because of the impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on schools across the country.

The Michigan Department of Education (MDE) will award 90 percent of the $389,796,984 in emergency relief funds to eligible local school districts based on the 2019-20 Title I, Part A funding formula, as required by the CARES Act.

The state superintendent is strongly recommending districts reflect carefully about the best uses of these funds, particularly given their technological needs and efforts to preserve their staffing and services to children in a challenging financial environment.

For districts to qualify, they will need to apply online and outline a budget.

Local school districts may use the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds for activities that align with the following:

Any activity authorized by the ESEA of 1965, including the Native Hawaiian Education Act and the Alaska Native Educational Equity, Support, and Assistance Act, the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), the Adult Education and Family Literacy Act, the Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act of 2006, or subtitle B of title VII of the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act. Coordination of preparedness and response efforts of local school districts with state, local, tribal, and territorial public health departments, and other relevant agencies, to improve coordinated responses among such entities to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus. Providing principals and other school leaders with the resources necessary to address the needs of their individual schools. Activities to address the unique needs of low-income children or students, children with disabilities, English learners, racial and ethnic minorities, students experiencing homelessness, and foster care youth, including how outreach and service delivery will meet the needs of each population. Developing and implementing procedures and systems to improve the preparedness and response efforts of local school districts. Training and professional development for staff of the local school district on sanitation and minimizing the spread of infectious diseases. Purchasing supplies to sanitize and clean the facilities of a local school district, including buildings operated by such agency. Planning for and coordinating during long-term closures, including for how to provide meals to eligible students, how to provide technology for online learning to all students, how to provide guidance for carrying out requirements under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, and how to ensure other educational services can continue to be provided consistent with all federal, state, and local requirements. Purchasing educational technology (including hardware, software, and connectivity) for students who are served by the local school district that aids in regular and substantive educational interaction between students and their classroom instructors, including low-income students and students with disabilities, which may include assistive technology or adaptive equipment. Providing mental health services and supports. Planning and implementing activities related to summer learning and supplemental afterschool programs, including providing classroom instruction or online learning during the summer months and addressing the needs of low-income students, students with disabilities, English learners, migrant students, students experiencing homelessness, and children in foster care. Other activities that are necessary to maintain the operation and continuity of services in local school districts and continuing to employ existing staff of the local school district.