Mark Wilson’s Challenge: Walk 100 Miles in May for $5 Moomer’s Gift Cards

Lace up your shoes for a challenge this month that’s encouraging everyone to be active.

Norte is holding their second annual Mark Wilson’s 100 Mile Walk challenge.

It’s simple. Walk 100 miles during the month of May.

Executive Director Ty Schmidt tells us that’s about three miles of walking a day.

“Good for the body, good for the head,” he said. “Mark Wilson is a hero, my favorite butcher here in town. Last year, he was going through some health issues, welcomed some friends to join him on this walk, almost 200 people took him up on it, and we’re hoping to double that number in 2020.”

Those who complete the challenge will earn a $5 gift certificate from Moomer’s Homemade Ice Cream in Traverse City.