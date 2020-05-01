Manna Food Project Hosts Mobile Food Pantry at Odawa Casino

The Manna Food Project is hosting a mobile food pantry for the next few Fridays in May.

They distribute food to those in need in the Odawa Casino parking lot in Petoskey.

In their first on May 1, Manna says they serviced 40 families in just the first 30 minutes on and planned on 200 by the end of the day.

The drive-thru pantry was made possible with sponsorship from Korthase Flinn Insurance & Financial Services.

“It tugs at your heart strings realizing there is this many people in our community struggling, at the same time you feel good you can lend a helping hand,” said Randy Flinn, Korthase Flinn President.

“There’s a time in most of our lives when we need to reach out to someone to help, this is a time to be grateful to give and open to receive,” said Kim Baker, Manna Food Project Executive Director.

The mobile food pantry at Odawa Casino will be every Friday from 12pm – 3pm though May 22.

