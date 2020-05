A man charged with sexually assaulting a child in Otsego County is facing 21 more charges.

Joseph Doyle is charged with sex crimes against a person under the age of 13.

When police went to arrest Doyle in Vanderbilt, they say he armed and locked himself in the basement.

Police eventually got him out.

The prosecutor has since authorized 21 additional charges stemming from that standoff.

Doyle’s bond is set at $1 million.