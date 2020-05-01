Local Hospice Center Asking for Donations to their COVID-19 Emergency Fund

Like so many other organizations, Hospice of Michigan is finding ways to serve the people who need them, safely. All while losing much-needed revenue from big events that had to be canceled.

They are asking for a financial contribution to their COVID-19 Emergency Fund to support essential patient care through this crisis, or donate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), including surgical-grade face masks, N-95 masks, gowns, and gloves, etc.

Michelle caught up with Michelle Gallagher from Hospice to learn how they’re adapting to an ever-changing situation, and how you can help their cause – see video above.

To make a donation to Hospice of Michigan – click here

For more info about Hospice of Michigan – click here