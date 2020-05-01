Local Eateries Adjusting After State Announnces Dining Rooms will be Closed Through End of May

Michigan restaurants are hanging on after the governor announced they’ll have to keep their dining rooms closed until the end of May.

Governor Whitmer’s executive order 2020-69 will close theaters, bars, and casinos until May 28. Eateries will be limited to carry-out and delivery orders until that time.

For the past several weeks, local restaurants and bars have been getting creative to adjust to the new normal, but it hasn’t been easy.

The Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association says state restaurants have lost $1.2 billion in the month of April alone.

Leslie Elsen opened Benedict on Union Street in Traverse City this past December. Her first few months in business have been anything but typical.

“Everyone says your first year is difficult, but you canʼt really plan for something like this,” said Elsen. “This hit us pretty hard come the beginning of March.”

With her brunch spot closed, Elsen and her team are selling takeout quiches, sandwiches and pastries to get by.

“Itʼs strange because itʼs challenging enough to be a new business. At this point, I donʼt know any different,” said Elsen.

It’s challenging for restaurants old and new, and the Filling Station Microbrewery is just trying to be patient.

“As excited as we are to get patrons back inside we also understand that really it’s about people coming back and being comfortable,” said manager and co-owner Todd Klepper. “I really prefer to be on the safer side early, so we can have a really great summer.”

Klepper has his eye on the prize and wants to come back stronger for the most profitable months of the year.

“It’s all about June, July and August,” said Klepper.

His restaurant is now doing delivery and takeout every day of the week and is thankful for the regulars who are keeping them alive. They’re thankful they can keep busy, and they’re even donating food to first responders and the less fortunate through their “Share a Slice” program.

“I’ve heard a lot of people say they’re trying to order at least once a week from a spot that’s offering, those kinds of things really help everybody out,” said Klepper.

For now, all the restaurants can do is keeping moving forward and “pivoting” as Elsen says.

“I feel like weʼll look back on this and see our strength and remember that strength,” said Elsen.