Living History: Northern Michigan Historical Society Works to Preserve COVID-19 Pandemic Artifacts

A Northern Michigan historical society is working to preserve this unprecedented moment in history.

Some businesses have been forced to close, certain store shelves are empty and even playgrounds have been shut down. It is no secret we are living in tough times right now, but we are also on the frontlines of history.

“It’s an unprecedented pandemic,” said Beth Sylak, Program Coordinator & Collections Manager at the Harbor Springs Area Historical Society. “Our community is living through history.”

The Harbor Springs Area Historical Society works to preserve local history. They also operate the Harbor Springs History Museum.

“We wanted a way, in real time, to chronicle what people are going through now,” Sylak said.

The historical society is working on a COVID-19 community documentation project.

“100 years from now, in order to understand how we are experiencing this, we are going to need those artifacts to remember,” Sylak said.

They’re asking people to hold on to things like homemade masks, the signs we proudly display as a show of support and even pictures of these unique moments in time.

“We’re hoping they’ll just set them aside and when it’s safe to do so, send them to the Historical Society so we can preserve them for future generations,” Sylak said. “We don’t want them to throw them out when this is over.”

They even suggest taking a moment to write down what your experience has been like.

“I think people sort of underestimate the power of their own voices, your opinion and your experience matters,” Sylak said. “We want to know your story and your experience.”

They hope it will also serve as a reminder of how we got through the coronavirus pandemic together.

“Really take a moment, think about the fact you are living through a moment of history that years from now is going to be so important in our community,” Sylak said.

To learn more about the Harbor Springs Area Historical Society COVID-19 Community Documentation Project, or to contribute digitally, email beth@harborspringshistory.org.