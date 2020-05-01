Kingsley Area School District Hosts Food Parade for Students

The King sley Area School District had a food parade for the students who get lunches delivered through the school food program.

School buses and administration met at the school and completed 16 routes delivering food.

While the buses dropped off the food, administrators and community members joined along to cheer and provide support.

Friday, the school delivered 7200 meals.

Four meals for each student on Tuesdays and Fridays starting at 10 a.m.

Any student in need can participate.

“I think we are all struggling to stay connected to one another and we all feel that it is so important to keep that connection strong and make them feel that we miss them and we cannot wait to see them again,” said Teacher Molly Dunham.

If you are a Kingsley area student and would like to sign up for this program, click here.