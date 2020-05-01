Hersey Man Sells House Day Before Stay-At-Home Order, Now Nowhere to Go

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the housing market has been at a stand-still as sellers are unable to show their houses and buyers left to sign site-unseen.

“I want a home, I mean I want everybody to be safe, but I also want to have a home,” says a man from Hersey who wants to stay anonymous.

The man says he’s struggling to buy a house after selling his just a day before Michigan’s Stay-at-Home order went into effect.

“After this happened, we haven’t had the ability to look for a home; and the result of that, it’s left us where we’re not getting one until we’re already expected to get out of our house.”

The buyer is expected to move in this month, leaving the previous homeowner with nowhere to go.

“We had twenty houses that we had intentions of looking at, to be contacted immediately, obviously that morning, ‘sorry we can’t show you these houses and when we are able to we will contact you back.’ “

Lacey McMahon is a realtor at Five Star Real Estate in Cadillac. She says it’s a problem many people are facing right now during this pandemic.

“I think the situation he’s in is, one, there’s not a lot of homes being listed period, so even though he absolutely needs to find something, there’s just not a whole lot as his disposal,” says McMahon.

McMahon says housing options were already limited before the stay-at home order. Now they’re even worse.

“Basically, you’re at the mercy of what you can see online and purchasing a site unseen if you absolutely have to purchase, which is causing a lot of stress for people, understandably.”

McMahon expects a boom after this is all over, but until then, she says there’s just not a lot of options.

“You know we’re all going to get through this, it’s definitely a sticky situation right now, there’s a lot of unknowns,” says McMahon.