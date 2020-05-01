Grand Traverse Resort and Spa Creates Contest to Pamper Essential Workers

Another way to say ‘Thank You’ to our essential workers – is giving them a chance to win a relaxing day at the spa.

Grand Traverse Resort and Spa is rewarding six people the chance to have a relaxing spa day when the business reopens. If you know someone in healthcare, sanitation, law enforcement, or those still working in grocery stores and other essential businesses, tag them on the corresponding post on the Spa Grand Traverse Facebook page. Share their name, describe their work, and why you appreciate them. Six names will be randomly drawn on May 15. Winners can choose between a 50-minute Massage, Facial, or 100 minutes Manicure and Pedicure Combo. We cannot thank our essential workers enough during this unprecedented time.

