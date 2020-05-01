Grand Traverse Co. Deputies Need Help Finding Missing Man
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing person.
Samuel Cenci was last seen on April 8.
He’s 35-years-old and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.
He was also carrying a backpack.
The sheriff’s office says Cenci was last seen getting into an unknown vehicle with four people.
They say he told a friend, “I have a tent and a bag. I’m going to TC.”
Cenci was believed to be headed to walk the Boardman River.
If you have any information or have seen Cenci, call the sheriff’s office.