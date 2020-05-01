Gov. Whitmer Signs Order to Allow Construction, Real Estate to Reopen Safely

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order to allow some businesses to resume working on May 7.

The executive order is part of the governor’s MI Safe Start plan and will allow construction, real estate businesses and work that is traditionally and primarily performed outdoors to resume May 7.

Under the order, construction sites must adopt a set of best practices to protect their workers from infection. Those practices include:

Designating a site supervisor to enforce COVID-19 control strategies.

Conducting daily health screenings for workers.

Creating dedicated entry points, if possible, or issuing stickers or other indicators to assure that all workers are screened every day.

Identifying choke points and high-risk areas (like hallways, hoists and elevators, break areas, water stations, and buses) and controlling them to enable social distancing.

Ensuring sufficient hand-washing or hand-sanitizing stations at the worksite.

“The vast majority of Michiganders are still doing their part to protect themselves and their families from COVID-19. That’s good, but we must keep it up,” said Governor Whitmer. “As part of our MI Safe Start Plan, we are bringing business and labor leaders together to ensure that while we lift some restrictions on the previous Stay Home, Stay Safe order, we are also protecting workers and their families from the spread of this virus. I want to be clear: we must all continue to stay home and stay safe as much as possible. If we all keep doing our part, we can reduce the risk of a second wave and re-engage our economy safely and responsibly.”

The stay-at-home order remains in effect until May 15, 2020. Under this order, Michiganders still must not leave their homes except to run critical errands, to engage in safe outdoor activities, or to go to specified jobs.