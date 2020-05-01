Free Tire Recycling at Emmet County Department of Public Works

Emmet County Recycling through Emmet County Department of Public Works is accepting used tires for free because of a grant from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, or EGLE. The event kicks off Saturday, May 2nd.

The goal is to prevent abandoned tries from ending up in landfills because they’re an environmental and fire hazard as well as a breeding ground for insects.

The FREE Tire Drop-off will take place Monday to Friday from 8:00 to 4:00 p.m. and Saturday 8:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Pleasantview Drop-Off Center at 7363 Pleasantview Road in Harbor Springs. The collection will continue throughout the summer or until 7,000 tires are collected.

People are asked when unloading tires at the facility to please stack them and keep social distancing of six feet in mind. It’s also advised to wear a face mask as well.

