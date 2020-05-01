Dennos Museum Center Hosts Virtual Concerts

Even though concert goers aren’t able to attend the Dennos Museum Center’s Annual Spring Concert series in person, the museum still wanted to connect the local artists and the community.

Craig Hadley, Executive Director at the Dennos Museum Center says, “We batted around this idea of this live and local concert series that would support local merchants, local artists.”

Now through Facebook live the Dennos is streaming virtual concert instead.

“We thought let’s focus on our local audience and our local artists and our local performers and see what kind of support we can provide,” said Hadley. “It’s been fantastic. Our first concert that we did we drew well over 300 viewers.”

They’ve teamed up with Crosshatch’s Artist Relief Fun and Chateau Chantal to raise money and support local artists during the concerts.

Dennos Museum Center’s Curator of Education, Jason Dake, says, “There are lots of artists in our area that are struggling with the current situation and we’re able to help them.”

That help is paying them for their time.

“That’s been an important part for us too, making sure we’re paying the artists and supporting them while we’re also bringing attention the needs of other artists in our community,” said Dake.

Friday night was the sixth installment of the concert series.

The Dennos says their biggest reward has been seeing the community reunite.

“You see a lot of conversations in the chats. People reconnecting, families and friends that are talking while they listen to the music,” said Dake.

The Dennos says they are currently in the works for creating more shows to go virtual.