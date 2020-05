Clare County Overdoses Up 62.5% From This Time Last Year

Friday the Clare County prosecutor released drug overdose numbers for the county.

As of May 1, Clare County has had 16 overdoses with 5 deaths so far in 2020.

Last year there were 10 overdoses with 1 death at this time.

That means overdoses are up more than 60%, with 400% as many deaths so far.

The prosecutor says family and friends should check on loved ones who struggle with an addiction.