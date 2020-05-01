Chippewa County Road Closed After Culvert Fails, Bridge Collapses

Heavy rain in Chippewa County Wednesday and Thursday caused a culvert to fail under a bridge on a dead end road.

East 20 Mile Road in Keldon is closed because of a collapse of the bridge over Desormeaux Creek.

There are several houses on the west end, or the dead end, of the collapse.

We talked to people in the area Friday morning and they said that culvert was put in seven decades ago.

The road commission is working on a temporary fix until a permanent one can be built.