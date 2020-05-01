Business in Focus: Jay’s Sporting Goods

#GaylordStrong has been picking up momentum and we have another business that has joined the movement.

Based on family tradition and hard work, Jay’s Sporting Goods understands what it means to really be a part of the community.

With the spring sporting in season in full gear, they want customers to know that they are providing a safe and healthy atmosphere for their outdoor sporting needs.

Curbside service and personal shoppers are making it easier to purchase anything from clothing to bait.

At this time, they are trying to figure out how to facilitate firearm transfer and license sales while keeping the employees and customers safe as well.

On this edition of ‘Business in Focus,’ we talk with Mark Copeland from Jay’s Sporting Goods, about how they’ve changed the way they provide service, and how they are staying #GaylordStrong.

For more information about Jay’s Sporting Goods – click here

Click here for their FaceBook page.