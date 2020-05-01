Biden to Address Sexual Assault Claims

Former vice president and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is expected to address accusations of sexual assault against him.

The accusations were made by former Senate staffer Tara Reade.

Reade worked for Biden for nine months ending in 1993.

Last year she was among several women who recounted what they considered to be uncomfortable or inappropriate touching by Biden.

But in March, Reade began detailing more serious allegations of assault.

The Biden campaign issued a statement denying the accusation.

He’s expected to address the claim Friday.