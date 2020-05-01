AG Nessel to Investigate Canceled Contract to Trace COVID-19 Exposures

The Michigan attorney general will investigate how the state awarded a contract to a Democratic political firm to help trace possible COVID-19 exposures.

Attorney General Dana Nessel agreed to look into the contract at the request of a Republican senator.

Governor Whitmer ordered the cancellation of the contract last week to Great Lakes Community Engagement.

The company is owned by a Democratic consultant who planned to use software development by a firm with ties to Democratic campaigns.