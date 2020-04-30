TCAPS Gives Jump Ropes to Keep Students Active

A Northern Michigan school system is trying to keep their student active from home.

Traverse City Area Public Schools are teaming up with the Traverse City Downtown Development Authority to make it happen.

Through the authority’s “Buy Local, Give Local Fund” TCAPS is able to pass out 1,000 jump ropes.

TCAPS physical education teachers came up with the idea while trying to find a fun way for kids to exercise from home.

Each jump rope with come with an activity sheet showing different exercises they can do.

TCAPS executive Director of communications, Christine Guitar says, “Healthy bodies and active bodies help fuel active and healthy minds and so were really excited to have this opportunity to be able to put some jump ropes in kids’ hands.”

TCAPS plans to pass out the jump ropes tomorrow at their school food pick up locations.