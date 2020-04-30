Suncatchers for Seniors and Essential Workers: Hersey Family Makes Crafts for Kindness

It’s no secret that something so simple and so small could truly brighten someone’s entire day! The Wiltshire family in Osceola county has been working on suncatchers to deliver to local senior homes and essential workers in their community. Sadie Wiltshire says, “Bringing any type of joy and kindness to people right now could really life their spirits and know there are brighter days ahead and we can get through this together.”

Entertaining three young children during this executive order can be a challenge, but using crafts and creativity to occupy their little minds and little hands is always a great idea. Sadie explains, “The suncatchers are just simply glad press and seal, some painters tape and some tissue paper.” From there, it’s all up to you and your child’s imagination!

There are plenty of ways to use your talents and resources to brighten someone’s day right now and this is the perfect inspiration to do just that.

If you would like instructions on this project, click here.