Ogemaw Co. Man Accused of Stealing License Plates, Trying to Sell Them Online

Someone stole a bunch of license plates off law enforcement cars in Roscommon County, and then tried to sell them online.

Last week deputies say someone stole license plates off several DNR cars and even a sheriff’s office van.

When the plates were eventually found for sale online, deputies identified the suspect as a 49-year-old man from Ogemaw County.

During a search of his home, police say they found many of the stolen plates, as well as more from a business in Houghton Lake.