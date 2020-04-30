Munson Q&A: Watch it Live With 9&10 News

At 3 p.m. 9&10 News is hosting another question and answer session with a doctor from Munson.

You can steam it on our Facebook page and on the 9&10 News Plus channel on the free SBTV app.

We’re working to get answers to your COVID-19 questions. Have a question that still needs to be answered? Email it to us at news@9and10news.com.

Also on 9&10 News April 30:

Congressman Bill Huizenga is hosting a telephone town hall at 9 a.m.

At 2 p.m. 9&10 News is hosting a question and answer session with State Rep. Jack O’Malley.

That was originally scheduled for Friday, but it had to be postponed because Rep. O’Malley was in Lansing for a key vote.

And at 7 p.m. Mid-Michigan T.V. stations are hosting a virtual town hall with Gov. Whitmer, which will air on Local 32.

You can catch all of these events on our Facebook page and on the 9&10 News Plus channel on the free SBTV app.