MTM On The Road: The Cheese Lady Busy Shipping Orders, Curbside Pick-up

The Cheese Lady in Traverse City is still making sure everyone can get a slice of some of their many different cheeses.

Due to the stay at home order, they have moved to only curbside pick-up and delivery.

Customers can call in their order or now they have ordering online available.

You can order one of their boxes and get a variety of cheeses, a cheese slicer, crackers and even paper to keep your cheese fresh.

The Cheese Lady says they’ve been busy shipping cheese all over, including outside of Michigan. Many customers have even been doing cheese tasting through zoom as a fun way to stay connected with friends and family.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie take part in a virtual cheese tasting and tell us more about how you can order.