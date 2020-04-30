Mount Pleasant Police Investigating Incident Involving Gun

Police arrested someone for pointing a gun at person during an argument.

Mount Pleasant police say it happened at Tall Grass Apartments on Broomfield Street Wednesday evening.

Police later identified and arrested the suspect.

We will know their name once they’re officially charged.

Police say there is no risk to the public.

If you have any information on the situation, call Mount Pleasant police at 989-779-9111 or central dispatch at (989) 773-1000.