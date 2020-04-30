Missaukee County Furloughs Employees

The Missaukee County Board of Commissioners held a special meeting on Thursday and decided to lay-off some county workers.

They approved the plan to furlough 11 workers and lay off two others.

As a way to help affected workers the Missaukee County Administrator says they are willing to help them file for unemployment.

County Administrator, Precia Garland, says, “Right now we continue to hear from those who are in the academic forecasting business and the repeated words are these are this is the deepest uncertainty they’ve ever witnessed before.”

The County Administrator says they plan to send out notices to affect employees tomorrow.