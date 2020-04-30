Michigan Man Faces Federal Charges Alleging Online N-95 Mask Fraud, BBB Warns of Online Scams

With many of us at home, online shopping has become an easier way to get the things we need.

Scammers know that too.

The Better Business Bureau says there are many websites popping up to sell coronavirus essentials like masks. Websites like EM General, where it looks like you can get an N-95 mask for just under $25.

“Since March 9th, we’ve received more than 180 complaints against this business,” said Troy Baker, Director of the Better Business Bureau Educational Foundation. “Almost all of them say the customer paid for these N-95 masks that never showed up.”

Baker says when they receive complaints from consumers, they reach out to the company to help find a solution.

“We did receive a couple responses from someone claiming to be named Mike T. as the CEO of the company,” Baker said.

Turns out there is no Mike T.

Muskegon resident Rodney Stevenson II is facing federal charges related to his EM General website. Federal prosecutors say many customers never received masks, and those that did, received “cheaply made fabric masks.”

They say Stevenson created a fictional executive team, including CEO Mike Thomas, to send emails to customers.

“The responses consumers and the Better Business Bureau was getting were from a fake person,” Baker said.

Now, the website shows an error message when attempting to purchase a mask.

When it comes to avoiding online scams, Baker says stick to the websites you know and trust. If you are unsure of the site…

“Do your homework, do a Google search, see what other people are saying,” Baker said. “Go to bbb.org, look them up and see what kind of reviews and complaints they have.”

Something that may have saved EM General customers some headache.

“Had they gone to bbb.org, they would have found a lot of complaints and maybe they could have avoided going through this,” Baker said.