Meijer Partners with Food Banks Providing Emergency Food During COVID-19

The Food Bank Council of Michigan is partnering with the state and Meijer to help feed the growing number of people turning to food banks during the COVID-19 crisis.

This week, Meijer is donating $1.6M in food products to food banks across the state

Food delivered to pantries like Feeding America of West Michigan include items like canned vegetables, fruit and pasta.

The partnership will allow less people to go without food during this already stressful time.

Dr. Phil Knight, executive director of the Food Bank Council of Michigan, says “We called it, the first two waves. We were overwhelmed just like at the beach, the waves just kept coming, people in need and so when our access to self-stable foods went away, we had to have somebody step up. The State of Michigan stepped up and so did Meijer.”

The Food Bank Council of Michigan says they’ve distributed nearly 40 percent more food to people in need this month than this time last year.