Mane Content Launches ‘The Front Steps Project in Northern Michigan’

Mane Content is launching The Front Steps Project in Northern Michigan.

You can now sign up for a free family portrait taken safely on your front steps by a Mane Content photographer.

All they ask is that you make a donation to the Grand Traverse or Cadillac Community Foundation to help people affected by COVID-19.

They are currently booking shoots for Friday, Saturday, and Monday within the Traverse City limits and the Cadillac area.

Just fill out the form online and someone from Mane Content will contact you regarding the time.