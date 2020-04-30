Man Dies After Running Stop Sign, Crashing Into Truck in Midland Co.
Police say a man died after running through a stop sign and crashing into a dump truck in Midland County.
On Monday morning deputies were called out to West Kent Road and South Magrudder Road in Jasper Township.
The sheriff’s offices says Thomas Heinzelmann blew a stop sign at the intersection and hit the truck.
They say Heinzelmann was not wearing a seat belt.
He was taken to hospital where he died two days later.
The dump truck driver was taken to the hospital O.K.