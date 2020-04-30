Kids’ Lego Dream Competition: Winner Gets $25 Gift Card

The Home Builders Association of the Grand Traverse Area is asking kids to start dreaming about their future.

The Home Builders Association is having a Lego dream home competition.

They are encouraging kids ages 3 to 17 to create their dream home out of Legos.

Executive Officer Robert O’Hara says each category winner will receive a $25 Amazon gift card.

“There’s no wrong way to build a house especially if it’s Legos,” O’Hara says. “Just seeing the kids reflect their reality, reflect the world that’s around them and build something that shows what that reality looks like is a lot of fun for us.”

Once your dream home is constructed, the Home Builders Association says to send them a picture of it. The deadline is May 10.