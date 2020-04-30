Kingsley H&R Block Offers Help to Frontline Workers

The Kingsley H&R Block is offering to help frontline workers in the area.

They will process both state and federal returns for free the entire month of May.

People do need to upload a copy of their work ID to show they’re a police officer, firefighter or health care worker.

Frontline workers should call the Kingsley location first to see if they qualify.

The tax preparer wants to help those who are taking care of others during the pandemic.

“I took it one step further because I didn’t want my current clients that were local going online. I want them to stay local and I wanted to support them as well,” said Owner Anthony Temple.

The Kinglsey H&R Block’s number is 231-486-5055.