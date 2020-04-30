Grant Helps ‘Salvation Army Traverse City’ with Increased Need for Services

It’s truly an uncertain time and that’s why organizations like the Salvation Army have to plan ahead for an increase in the need for services. The Salvation Army in Traverse City covers Benzie, Grand Traverse, and Leelanau Counties for meal programs, a food pantry, and financial assistance relief.

Major Jeff Russell with the Traverse City office says the next several weeks to months could be even more difficult for families as the reality of job loss sets in. That’s why the Grand Traverse Community Foundation awarded the office a $15,000 grant to help with the essential services.

The grant comes at a time when the COVID-19 crisis is greatly impacting people’s overall financial status and ability to go to work or maintain a job. That’s where the Salvation Army is hoping to help.

