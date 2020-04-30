Grand Traverse County Board Will not Support Millage for Senior Center, Suggests Private Fundraising Instead

Grand Traverse County leaders will not support a millage to improve the Traverse City Senior Center.

The building itself is in rough shape. At more than 50 years old, it has cracked ceilings, shoddy light fixtures, electrical problems and needs more space to accommodate thousands of visitors and members.

Fixing or building new could cost the Senior Center millions, so they wanted to turn to the voters to help pay to fix it.

Some Grand Traverse County commissioners weren’t sold on the idea of a millage on the November ballot.

“I don’t like that this is a city-owned building being paid for by the entire county,” said chairman Rob Hentschel during the meeting.

Thursday, Grand Traverse County Commissioners voted to instead support a private fundraising effort instead of the millage.

Center director Lori Wells says it would take up to four years to raise enough money to fix it, when they could pay for it with just one county millage.

“The Senior Center serves more than just the seniors in this community. We serve families we serve the grandparents the mothers and the fathers,” said Wells.

The senior center said not having a millage will crush their chances of improving the facility quickly.

The board has until August 11 to consider adding the vote to the November ballots.