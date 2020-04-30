Governor Whitmer Hosts Virtual Town Hall

Governor Whitmer spoke at a Virtual Town Hall on Thursday about the state’s economic situation and what the reopen could look like.

The governor said the state is out about $3 billion in tax revenue.

She said she’s working with other governor’s to pressure congress to pass supplemental funding to help states financially.

As for life returning to normal, she said some things like masks and social distancing, will probably be around for a while.

“These are the protocols that are going to be a part of our new normal and so we’ve got to make sure that everyone has access to what they need to keep themselves, their businesses, and their customers safe,” said Whitmer.

Governor Whitmer also praised Michigan companies who have shifted to making PPE.

You can watch the full town hall below.